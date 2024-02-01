Obituary: Rickey D. Loxterman

Share To Your Social Network

Rickey D. Loxterman, formerly of Gallatin, Missouri, was born on August 3, 1955, and went to his heavenly home on January 30, 2024. Rick graduated from Gallatin High School in 1973.

Rick’s talent for playing the drums led him to play for several bands in the area, and he drummed for many, many years. He drummed everything from rock to country and a lot of music in between. He made life-long friends doing what he loved to do.

Rick knew that his time on earth was limited and he told his sister that he needed to practice because when he got to Heaven he would be “drumming with the big dogs”.

One of Rick’s favorite things to do was entertain people – with music, stories, jokes, imitations, etc. He had the gift of gab and never met a stranger in his life. He especially loved looking through his sisters’ purses and singing a song or a commercial about every item he found. This is one of Roxy and Rita’s favorite memories of him also.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold “Oxie” Loxterman and LaRue Loxterman Myers; his oldest brother, Roger Loxterman and his youngest brother, Rodney Loxterman.

He is survived by his sister Roxy (Bill) Maroney of Yukon, Oklahoma; his sister Rita Agenstein of Cameron, Missouri; his son Justin (Crystal) Loxterman of Excelsior Springs; three grandchildren and one great-grandson. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, countless friends, bandmates, and schoolmates – all of whom were entertained by his fast wit and charming smile!

RIP Rick. You are greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Ascend Hospice in care of the funeral home. No services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.

Related