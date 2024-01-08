Obituary: Richard R. Cattrysse

Richard R. Cattrysse, age 85, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri.

Born on August 4, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, to Albert Adolph and Olive Ann (Weaver) Cattrysse, Richard served in the United States Navy. He was united in marriage to Marcia Lynn Martin in Detroit, Michigan; she preceded him in death. A die maker by profession for Chrysler Automotive in Detroit, Richard retired after many years of dedicated service. His membership in the Studebaker Drivers Club reflected his passion for automobiles, alongside his love for reading, stamp and coin collecting, and woodworking.

Richard is survived by one daughter, Cathy Kanniainen; one son, Brian Cattrysse; seven grandchildren, Cordelia and Declan Cattrysse, William Michels, Cody, Michael, Matthew, and Jennifer Kanniainen; nineteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother-in-law, Wesley Zenow. His parents; his wife, Marcia; and two sisters, Mary Ann Haddad and Joan Zenow, preceded him in death.

A cremation has been held. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for a later date. Inurnment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Memorial contributions are welcome at the Salesian Missions New Life Partner Program and can be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.