Obituary: Richard Dean Jones, Sr.

Share To Your Social Network

Richard Dean Jones, Sr., age 83 of Braymer, MO passed away Saturday morning, February 24, 2024, at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer.

Richard was born on November 29, 1940, the son of Maurice Edward and Ruby Irene (Boan) Jones in Kansas City. He grew up and attended school in Calhoun, MO. Richard served in the United States Navy and Army. He married Lynda Yvonne Burd in 1978 and she preceded him in death. Richard was a union painter. Richard loved riding Harley Davidson’s and working on vehicles. He loved his grandchildren dearly. He tended to be ornery and had a sense of humor. Richard was very giving and would do anything for anybody. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lynda; son, John Mathis; brothers, Sherman Jones, Herbert Jones, and Lawrence Jones. He is survived by his children, Richard Dean Jones Jr. (Meagan) of Braymer, MO, Tina Braxdale (Dennis) of Wellington, MO, James Mathis of Kansas City, MO, and Kim Wash (John) of Panama City, FL; grandchildren, Talon Jones, Cayson Jones, Alayna Jones, Aisley Jones of Braymer, Edward Simsheuser, Mike Simsheuser, Duane Braxdale (Rusty) of Wellington, MO, and April Braxdale (Jacob Browning) of Sabetha, KS; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Polo American Legion Post #557 in care of the funeral home. A service celebrating Richard’s life will be held at 10 AM, Friday, March 1st, 2024, at Stith Funeral Home in Polo. The family will gather with friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence, MO. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214.

Related