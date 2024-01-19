Obituary: Ray Klinginsmith

Share To Your Social Network

The Kirksville Rotary Club reports the death of one of its members, Ray Klinginsmith, who once led the worldwide organization, Rotary International.

Klinginsmith passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86. He served as president of Rotary International from 2010 to 2011 and was a former Adair County Commissioner and Truman State University professor.

According to the Kirksville Rotary, Klinginsmith worked as an attorney in Macon and Kirksville for many years. He also served as the general counsel and a professor of business administration at Truman State University, retiring in 1995. His tenure as an Adair County commissioner spanned from 2001 to 2004. Klinginsmith was also a director of the Macon-Atlanta State Bank for over 36 years.

The Kirksville Rotary has announced that there will be no funeral service for Klinginsmith, however, a celebration of life is being planned for February.

