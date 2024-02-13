Obituary: Phyllis Ray Roberts

Phyllis Ray Roberts, age 98, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024, with her family by her side at Stonebridge Senior Care Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Phyllis was born the daughter of Ray and Blanche (McMillen) Tomlin on August 13, 1925, in Mooresville, Missouri. She was a 1943 graduate of Mooresville High School, Mooresville, Missouri. She was united in marriage to George F. Roberts Jr. on September 9, 1943, in Chillicothe, Missouri. Together, they raised two children, George Roberts III and Teresa North. George and Phyllis spent their lives successfully farming the family’s land until George’s death on June 6, 1999.

Phyllis enjoyed growing roses, reading, quilting, and being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She also enjoyed spending time with her siblings.

She is survived by one son, George F. Roberts III and his wife Linda, of Mooresville, Missouri; one daughter, Teresa North and her husband Grady, of Greenville, Texas; three grandchildren, Rob Roberts (Teresa) and Todd Roberts (Shelley), of Mooresville, Missouri, and Sean North, of Allen, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Seth Roberts (Kate), of Mooresville, Quinn Roberts (Erin), of Chillicothe, Cortney Roberts, of Mooresville, Shelby Singleton (Trent), of St. Joseph, and Landon Roberts, of Mooresville; and four great-great-grandchildren, Avery Roberts, Baylor Roberts, Goldie May Roberts, and Mercy Singleton. She also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Roberts Jr.; one great-grandson, Tristen Roberts; one great-great-granddaughter, Reese Roberts; one brother, Leon Tomlin; and five sisters, Shirley Ishmael, Ember Henry, Charlotte Whitworth, Rosemary Morgan, and Geraldine Baxter.

Funeral services will be held at the Mooresville Christian Church in Mooresville, Missouri, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Mooresville Cemetery in Mooresville, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Mooresville Christian Church and/or the American Cancer Society and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.