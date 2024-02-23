Obituary: Patty Lucille Higgins

Share To Your Social Network

Patty Lucille Higgins, 90, of Trenton, MO, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at a nursing home in Trenton, MO.

She was born on April 16, 1933, in Princeton, Missouri, the daughter of Elza and Rosa (Lewis) Baker.

Patty attended Princeton Grade School and was a member of Modena Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Billy John Ellsworth and J.C. Higgins; daughter and son-in-law, Earlene and Danny Hunter; brother, Dick Green; and sister, Helen Boyd.

Patty is survived by her sons, Bill (Theresa) Ellsworth of Blue Springs, MO, and Rick (Barbara) Ellsworth of Princeton, MO; grandchildren, Chet (Lindsey) Ellsworth, Jacob (Tracie) Ellsworth, both of Princeton, MO, and Erin Earlene (John) Fisher of Liberty, MO; great-grandchildren, Brodie, Tessa, Morgan, Bowen Ellsworth, all of Princeton, MO, and Mack and Riggs Fisher of Liberty, MO; step-sons, Jack (Janet) Higgins of Bay City, TX, Joe (Darlene) Higgins of Ridgeway, MO; and seven step-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, Feb. 26, at Modena Baptist Church, Modena, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in Hamilton Cemetery, Princeton, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Monday, at the church. Memorials may be made to Hamilton Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

