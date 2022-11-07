Obituary: Norman Eugene Newbury

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Norman Newbury a 78-year-old Chillicothe, MO resident, passed away at 3:58 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Delmar Gardens in Lenexa, KS.

He is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home with a Celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Norman Eugene Newbury was born January 21, 1944, in Daviess County, MO to Clifford D. and Clysta Odevine (Wilburn) Newbury. Norman proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Eagles and the American Legion. He served as a school bus driver for the last few years of his life in Livingston and Grundy Counties. He was viewed as a grandfather by his riders and they were as grandchildren to him. He impacted many lives in a positive way.

Surviving relatives include his daughter Marie Newbury and husband Tom Williams of Port Charlotte, FL, brother Jorry Browning and wife Susan of Trenton, sister Beverly Browning of Trenton, and brother Lester Browning and wife Laurie of Trenton and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Curtis Dean Newbury and Freddie Ray Browning, and sisters Marjorie Katherine Wald and Martha Frisbie.