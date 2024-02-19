Obituary: Neva Rose (Robbins) Keith

Share To Your Social Network

Neva Rose (Robbins) Keith was born May 14, 1951, to Floran and Garlene (Hudson) Robbins. They lived on a farm south of Cainsville along with her older brother, Michael Rowan. Her grandparents: Dave and Olive May (Crawford) Robbins and great-uncle Homer Robbins also lived on the farm as well. Her uncle and Aunt Lester and Iris (Robbins) Hudson lived nearby with their children: Janine, Janis, and David Hudson. Growing up close together they were as close as siblings to Rowan and Neva. In late 1965, Rowan was diagnosed with leukemia and died on January 3, 1966.

Neva graduated from Cainsville High School in 1969 and attended William Jewell College. She received her elementary education degree and began teaching at Tina Avalon in 1974. While she was teaching there, she was introduced to the brother of a fellow teacher, Kenneth Keith. Kenneth and Neva were married on May 23, 1976, at the First Baptist Church of Cainsville. Neva taught for a year at North Shelbyville before they moved back to Cainsville.

In December 1977, their first daughter, Kineta, was born. Shortly after they moved back to the farm and moved into Dave and Olive May’s house. In October of 1980, their youngest daughter, Kerre was born. Once both of the girls were in school, Neva began substitute teaching at Cainsville. She also worked there as a preschool aid for a few years. She went to work at North Harrison as a student aid for a time, then went back to subbing at Cainsville and North Harrison Schools. She also worked at the Missouri Welcome Center north of Eagleville until her arthritis made it difficult for her to drive.

Neva was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cainsville and was very active in it. She taught Sunday School, and Vacation Bible School, and led Gas and Acteens. She was also part of a quartette, The Real Joy Singers, with Larry Meinecke, Barbara Crawley, and David Hudson.

Neva enjoyed cross-stitching, gardening, canning, cooking, baking, and traveling. She especially enjoyed going to the Rocky Mountains and National Parks.

Neva passed away on February 16, 2023, at North Kansas City Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughters: Kineta (companion Joe Pollard), and Kerre; brother-in-law: Danny (Pat) Keith; sisters-in-law: Nona Keith, and Nita (Mike) Coale; cousins: David Hudson, Janine Mienhelter, Janis (Richard) Windsor; uncle: Gineth (Jane) Hudson; aunt: Deleta Dinsmore; and several other cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Rowan.

Funeral services under the direction of Stoklasa Memorial Chapel will be Friday, 10:30 a.m. First Baptist Church, Cainsville, burial in Zoar Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday, 6-8 pm at the church. Memorial gifts to the First Baptist Church or Zoar Cemetery.

