Obituary: Nedra Jean Milburn

Nedra Jean Milburn, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 4, 2023 at SunnyView Nursing home in Trenton.

Nedra was born in Grundy County Missouri on January 19, 1939 to Geraldine and Doyle Brinser. She graduated from Trenton High School and then went to business school in St Joseph, MO. Nedra was an excellent typist and that skill served her well in her jobs at several Trenton law firms throughout the years. She was married to Dan Milburn on August 15, 1993. He proceeded her in death in January of this year. Nedra was a prolific reader, easily reading a book a day her whole life.

Nedra is survived by three daughters, Sharon Heisler and husband Joel of Cameron, Missouri, Karen Alley and husband Rick of Trenton, Missouri and, Lora Hynson of Trenton, Missouri. Sister Debbie Waltner and husband Wesley of Harrisonville, Missouri. Cousin Gregg Ratliff who was very close and dear to her.

Five Grandchildren Cirissa Barr and husband Nick of Wellington, KS, Ryan Vencill of Claycomo, MO, Kylie Moore of St. Joseph, MO, Riley Snow of Hazelwood, MO and Jaylee Walker of Cameron, MO. 11 great grandchildren, one niece, one nephew. Stepdaughter Teena Sandler of Chloride,Az. Stepson Terrell Milburn of Plainview, NE. And also great nieces and nephews.

According to Nedra’s wishes, there will be no service and the body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton,MO. The family suggests that any memorials go to the Grundy County Jewitt Norris Library in Trenton, Missouri.