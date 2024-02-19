Obituary: Nate William Briggs

Share To Your Social Network

Nate William Briggs, an almost 2-month-old son of Collin and Ashlynn (Gilpatrick) Briggs of Eagleville, MO, entered into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, February 16, 2024, at a Kansas City, MO hospital. He was born on December 17, 2023, in Kansas City, MO, to his loving and caring family.

Nate was preceded in death by his grandparents, Twila Cook, Bonnie Hullinger, Veta Gilpatrick, Scotty Briggs, Floyd Jr. Frisbie, Jerry Gilpatrick, Bill Luther, and Virginia Luther.

He is survived by his dad and mom, Collin and Ashlynn; maternal grandparents, Josh and Gena Gilpatrick and Scotty and Lori Niffen; paternal grandparents, Billy and Amber Briggs; great-grandparents, Gene and Paula Frisbie, Linda and Melfred Woods, Tom and Debbie O’Neil; Marvin Harding and Mary Briggs; great-great-grandparents, Louise Frisbie, Richard Gilpatrick, Artie Hullinger, and Garold and Velda Smith; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21, at the Eagleville Community Christian Church, Eagleville, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, MO. There will be no visitation.

