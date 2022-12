WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton resident Nancy Meneffe Wade died on Friday afternoon, December 14 at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. She was 88.

She is to be cremated under the direction of the Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Survivors in the area for Nancy Meneffe Wade include her son Russ Wade of Trenton.

