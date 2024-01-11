Obituary: Michael Dale McCracken

Michael Dale McCracken, age 71, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, and a former resident of Galt, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton, Missouri.

Born on September 26, 1952, in Trenton, Michael was the son of Dale L. and Virginia (Goins) McCracken. He graduated from Trenton High School in 1971. Michael had a long career as a med tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments. Additionally, he managed a Pizza Hut in Kansas City, worked at Belle’s Café, and restocked vending machines for Peyton Vending. An avid music lover, Michael boasted an impressive record collection and enjoyed watching shows like “Andy Griffith” and “Matlock.”

He is survived by friends Wanda Gastineau of Trenton, Missouri, Rick Tunnell, and Tony Williams, both of Galt, Missouri; his cousin, Merle King and her husband, Eddie, of Trenton, Missouri. He also leaves behind several other cousins and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Glen F. and Jelia (Beckner) McCracken; and maternal grandparents, Richard and Lillie Viola (Warner) Goins.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service and private inurnment will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Green Hills Animal Shelter and/or Boyers Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.