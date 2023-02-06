Obituary: Melissa Dyer

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Melissa Dyer, a 48-year-old resident of the Leisure Lake community passed away at 12:14 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza.

A visitation is scheduled from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. She is to be cremated following the visitation. Memorial donations are suggested for the funeral expenses and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Melissa Dawn Dyer was born February 16, 1974, in Des Moines, IA to Clifford Lavern Sr. and Sharon Rae (Vernon) Squires. On October 9, 1992, she was united in marriage to Ron Dyer. She moved to Trenton from Des Moines in 1997.

Surviving relatives include her husband Ron of Trenton, daughter Brittney Dyer and husband Justin Collins of Trenton, son Tyler Ray Dyer and wife Genevieve Blair-Dyer of Trenton, sister Sherry Warner of Trenton, brothers Clifford Squires and wife Linda of Des Moines, IA, and Shane Squires of Altoona, IA, and six grandchildren Joseph, Zackary, Bentley, Amelia, Aubri, and Ashlyn, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Lori Squires.

Related