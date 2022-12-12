Obituary: Mary Louise (Grimes) Herrin

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mary Herrin a 97-year-old former Trenton resident passed away at 7:58 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at Livingston Manor in Chillicothe.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Inurnment will be at a later date in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Noah Lewis Wrestling Scholarship and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Mary Louise Herrin was born on December 7, 1925, in Laredo, MO to John and Nettie Venus (Moore) Grimes. On August 25, 1948, she was united in marriage to Billy Herrin in Van Buren, AR. He preceded her in death on October 14, 2006. Mary was a devoted wife and loving mother and was always available and caring. She found joy in her grandchildren and was known as Granny to her great-grandchildren. Mary always enjoyed family get-togethers when the whole group came for a weekend of fun. Mary and Billy had many adventures with fishing trips to Canada, seeing the bright lights of Las Vegas, and dancing on Saturday nights. She always enjoyed the 2 o’clock girls’ coffee group and playing Bunko. She was a member of the Melbourne Baptist Church and the order of the Eastern Star.

Surviving relatives include her children Callie Hill and Rick Herrin of Trenton, grandchildren Tara Lewis and husband Scott of Trenton, Paxton Herrin and Ashley Herrin of Crookston, MN, and great-grandchildren Luke Lewis of Trenton, Keefer, Adama, Kylie, Maddox, Lidia, and Esperonza Herrin all of Crookston, MN.

Those preceding her death include her parents, husband, sisters Gail Rohdanz, Lois Heriford, Darlene Arnold, and Virginia Westwood, brothers Kenneth and Eugene Grimes, and great-grandson Noah Lewis.

