Obituary: Marvin Luehrs

Former owner and manager of KTTN Radio, Marvin Luehrs, died Tuesday, January 24 at his home in Sarasota, Florida. He was 94 years old and a former Trenton resident and community leader. Luehrs had been recently diagnosed with cancer.

Luhrs and his partners purchased KTTN AM in 1968 and the KTTN-FM station was added ten years later, in 1978. Luehrs was an owner of KTTN for 25 years before selling it in 1992 to what was then, three employees Mike Ransdell, Tim Peery, and John Ausberger. Luehrs was a co-owner of KMMO Radio in Marshall for more than 35 years.

While in Trenton, Luehrs was past president of the Trenton Chamber of Commerce, Grundy County Industrial Development Council, and the Industrial Development Authority. He also was the co-founder of the Grundy County Historical Society and its museum.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Marge Luehrs, and son Lance, of the home in Sarasota, Florida. The family reports Marvin Luehrs will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a future date, yet to be announced, at a family reunion held in the garden of the Savior Lutheran Church in Sarasota, Florida.

Marvin allowed many Trenton and area residents the opportunity to work in radio, including current station owner, John Anthony who Marvin hired 50 years ago in November of 1973, Chief Engineer and on-air personality, Randall Man who Marvin hired in May of 1984, and part-time employee Dave Counsell.

