Obituary: Marilyn S. (Howard) Hopkins

Marilyn S. (Howard) Hopkins, age 82, of Lenexa, KS, passed away on Tuesday night, February 13, 2024, at her home in Lenexa.

Marilyn was born on January 13, 1942, the daughter of Leslie and Evelyn (Loganbill) Howard in Kansas City, KS. She grew up in Weaubleau and Princeton, MO, and was a 1959 graduate of Princeton High School. While in high school, she played in the band and excelled at playing the accordion, organ, trombone, and piano. Marilyn married James Earl Hopkins on April 26, 1964, in Nevada, Iowa, and they made their home in Johnson County, Kansas. She served as the church organist at Overland Park’s First Assembly of God for many years. Marilyn began working for Montgomery Ward Catalog Distribution and, in 1978, became a realtor for Kroh Brothers, which later became JD Reece and then Reece Nichols.

She retired in 2015. Marilyn was a woman of faith and was a member of Abundant Life Church in Overland Park. She loved playing cards, dominoes, games, puzzles, and cooking. She enjoyed knitting blankets for her extended family members, whom she loved deeply. Marilyn, Jim, and their son, Mike, loved traveling, especially in their RV. Marilyn visited all 50 states and 20 different countries. Marilyn and Jim went on several cruises and spent winters in Arizona. Marilyn and her son, Mike, recently went to Germany to watch the Chiefs game on November 5, 2023; she was a huge Chiefs fan. Marilyn will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Jim; and her sister, Helen Shinn. She is survived by her son, James Michael Hopkins of Lenexa, KS; nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Special Olympics Kansas, in care of the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon, Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at Abundant Life Church (12400 Antioch Rd, Overland Park, KS 66213). The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m., Wednesday, at the church. Burial will follow at Lathrop Cemetery, Lathrop, MO. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.

