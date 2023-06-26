Obituary: Marilyn Frances (Johnson) Schroeder

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Marilyn Frances (Johnson) Schroeder, age 88, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, formerly of Northbrook, Illinois, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at St. Luke’s South, Overland Park, Kansas.

Marilyn was born the daughter of Harry and Frances (Sansone) Johnson, on October 4, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois. She was united in marriage on to Richard Schroeder on October 12, 1985, in Northbrook, Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2018. Marilyn enjoyed crocheting, sewing and cooking. She enjoyed her neighborhood in Northbrook and made many good friends over the many years she lived there. She enjoyed hosting holiday gatherings at her home.

She is survived by one daughter, Cindy (Jeff) Thomas, of Chillicothe, Missouri; two step-sons, Jeff (Ellie Krezel) of Hoffman Estates, Illinois and John Schroeder of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin; one step-daughter, Jane (Carl) Slindee of Brighton, Michigan; grandchildren, Amanda Sturm, Nicholas Sturm, Holly Van Stockum, Ian Van Stockum, Derrick Van Stockum, Jeffrey (Tuesday) Thomas, Dawn Thomas, Courtney (Patrick) Studenec, Richard (Cynthia) Schroeder, John Schroeder, Field (Nicole) Schroeder, Corie (Kelby) Sarti, Jessica (Keith) Grabacz, Chris (Jeff) Ptack and Sam (Jake) Walton; great-grandchildren, Raymond Giese, Payton Giese, Addy Thomas, Khloe Thomas, Ethan Gansel, Madison Gansel, Rylee Studenec, Westley Studenec, Calyx Studenec, Lincoln Garbacz, Madelyn Garbacz, Charlotte Schroeder, Winston Schroeder, Ruby Sarti, Reese Sarti, and Addyson Ptack; one sister, Donna (John) Ostrowski of Omaha; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; son, Mitchell Van Stockum; grandson, Adam Thomas; two brothers, Sherwood Johnson, and Bruce Johnson; four sisters, Harriet Burgus, Judy Handzel, Katie Siggeman, and Bonnie Cranor; three brothers in law, Fred Burgus, John Handzel, and Ron Siggeman.

Services will be scheduled at a later date at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri

