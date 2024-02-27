Obituary: Malakai Tuiaki

Share To Your Social Network

Malakai Tuiaki, a 73 year old Trenton resident, passed away at 10:05 a.m., Wednesday, February 21 at his residence. There will be a funeral service at 9:00 a.m., Saturday March 2, 2024 at the Rock Barn in Trenton. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery with a celebration to continue at the Rock Barn following burial. Open viewing will be Friday March 1 at Slater Neal Funeral Home.

Malakai Lolo Tuiaki was born April 17, 1950 in Matahau, Tonga to Isileli Lolo and Tangivale (Konai) Tuiaki. On November 4, 1975 he was united in marriage to Mele Iongi in New Zealand Temple. In 1976 they moved to the United States. Malakai received bachelor’s degree from B.Y.U. Hawaii and then a library master from B.Y.U. in Utah. He later received a master electrician degree. On February 8, 2022 Malakai and his family moved to Trenton from Utah.

Surviving relatives include his wife Mele of the home, children, Malakai Tuikai Jr. and wife Finau of Draper, UT, Lolo Tuiaki and wife Jan of Trenton, Ilaisa Tuiaki and wife Viola of Corvallis, OR, Betsy Gallegos and husband Rocky of Salt Lake City, UT, Tangivale “Karma” Blevin and husband Billy of Milpitas, CA, Asaeli Tuiaki and wife Mariah of Winnemucca, NV, and Diane Leota and husband Phillip of Trenton, 16 brothers and sisters, 51 grandchildren and one great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Elizabeth, two grandchildren Isileli Lao, Ebony Tuiaki and 4 siblings.

