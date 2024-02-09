Obituary: Lynda Joyce Worrell

Share To Your Social Network

Lynda Joyce Worrell, age 75, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Thursday morning, February 8, 2024, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin, Missouri. Born on January 4, 1949, in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of George and Betty Fuller. Due to her father’s military career, her family moved frequently before settling in Lawton, Oklahoma. She graduated from high school in 1967 and later moved to Lake Viking, where she earned a business degree from North Central Missouri College.

Lynda worked at the Cameron Drug Store, where she met Gary Worrell. They married on March 12, 1979, in Miami, Oklahoma. Although they later divorced, they remained lifelong friends. A dedicated professional, Lynda worked at Hedrick Medical Center in the medical transcription department and eventually became the head of the department. She later established her own transcription business and worked for Dr. Dickinson.

An active member of the Assembly of God Church in Gallatin, Lynda had a love for animals, particularly cats and dogs. Known for her sense of style, she enjoyed new clothes and cars, always displaying a taste for the finer things in life. Her presence will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Lynda was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Donnie Fuller. She is survived by her friend and caretaker, Gary Worrell; siblings George Earl Fuller of VA, Jerry Fuller (Ann) of Oklahoma City, OK, David Fuller of Guymon, OK, Ronnie Fuller of Wichita, KS, Larry Fuller of Wichita, KS, and Sharon Harris (Lonnie) of Aurora, MO; special nephew, George Wayne Fuller; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Assembly of God Church in Gallatin, in care of Stith Funeral Home. Friends may visit from noon to 6 p.m., Monday, February 12, 2024, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. No formal services are planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.

