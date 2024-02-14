Obituary: Linville Pearl Hoover

Share To Your Social Network

Linville Pearl Hoover, 74, of Milan, Missouri, passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

Pearl was born in Green City, Missouri on November 3, 1949, to William Forest and Mary Elizabeth (Lane) Hoover. He grew up in the Green City area and on March 14, 1970, he married Phyllis (Richardson) Hoover, she preceded him in death. He was also preceded by: His parents; a daughter, Kathy Hoover; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Survivors include: His children, Sheri Murray of La Plata, Missouri, Jeff Hoover (Evie Williams) of Milan, Missouri, Kevin (Kimberly) Hoover of Milan, Melissa (Grady) Yackle of Lancaster, Missouri, Mindy (Stacey) Chapman, of Milan, Missouri, and Crystal Hoover (Dennis Nielson) and Cookie of Vinton, Louisiana; grandchildren, Tyler (Amy) Murry, Trenton (Olivia) Murray, Rachel (Mitchell) Woods, Jessica Hoover(Nathan Miller), Shawn(Makayla) Hoover, Zachary(Ashley) Hoover, Beau Hoover, Hannah Cogley, Sarah Hoover (Dakota), Aaron (Kelly) Yearns, Miranda (Dakota) Walker, Brooklyn Middleton, Braiden Middleton, Gabby Chapman, Emma Middleton, and Shane Chapman; great grandchildren, Emily, Sophia, Karson, Gavin, Keegan, Kinslea, Jason, Journey, Wrigley, Owen, Zoey, Mia, Brantley, Andrew, Michael, Grayson, Adalyn, Kaiden, Cooper, Rohan, Kota, Jasper, and soon-to-be Baby Miller; Two sisters, Jennie Hoover (Random) of Davenport, Iowa, Linda Farmer of Milan; a brother, Alfred (Janet) Hoover of Pickering, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pearl was a truck driver and farmer most of his life but also spent 5 years as a police officer for the city of Milan. He enjoyed farming, riding motorcycles, and watching westerns. He liked to work on cars and loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He also served as a Deacon for Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church.

Funeral services for Pearl will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 16, 2024, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour before the service, starting at 1:00 PM.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Oak Grove Cemetery or Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church.

