Obituary: Linda C. (Boram) McLaughlin

Linda McLaughlin, a 70-year-old former Trenton resident, passed away at 4:51 p.m., Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, MO.

She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton, with her ashes to be interred at the family plot in the Humphreys Cemetery.

Linda Cheryl (Boram) McLaughlin was born June 24, 1952, in Trenton to Ralph and Myrtle (Smith) Boram, the youngest of three children. She graduated from Galt High School in the class of 1970.

Surviving relatives include her daughter Coleen Quinn of Kansas City, MO, son Jonathan McLaughlin of Casa Grande, AZ, a sister Brenda Griffin of Leon, IA, grandchildren Caitlin and Timothy McLaughlin, Savana Wheeler, and Rachel Quinn, and two great-grandchildren Nicholas Quinn and Melody Wheeler, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Ronald Boram.

A Memorial Service is being planned, the date and time will be announced through the family.

