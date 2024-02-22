Obituary: Kim Renee Randolph

Share To Your Social Network

Kim Randolph, a 56-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 5:27 a.m., Wednesday, February 21 at her residence.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Memorial donations are suggested to the funeral services and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Kim Renee Randolph was born March 19, 1967, in Trenton, MO to Gary Raymond and Rona Lou (Westlake) Randolph. She attended Galt and Trenton schools before going to Merrell University in Jefferson City, where she received her Cosmetology Degree. She then worked at Great Clips in Springfield, MO from 1992 until 2006. Kim enjoyed her younger years doing cheerleading, Gymnastics, and the time on the swim team. She was still able to do back handsprings until recent health problems prevented it. She also enjoyed gardening. She had large beautiful flower gardens and lots of house plants.

Surviving relatives include her longtime partner Gerald “Bubba” Huffstutter of the home, daughter Erica Zang of Trenton, son Eryn Howe and significant other Samantha Lynch of Trenton, grandchildren; Makayla, Ozzie, Maclin, and Carson, mother-in-law Betty Huffstutter, and her precious Yorkiepoo Tucker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister Karen, son-in-law, William Zang, grandchildren, Nora and Trip Zang, and brother-in-law, Barry Howe and Randall Huffstutter.

