Obituary: Kathy Sue Henderson

Kathy Sue Henderson, 59, of Bethany, sadly passed away on June 30, 2023, after a long battle with congestive heart failure.

It would be wrong to say that Mom lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Mom stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Mom. Just because she is no longer here, doesn’t mean she lost her fight.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Robert Stephen Henderson of 11 years; her 4 children, Tasha, Heather, Holly, and Isaac. Kathy is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 brothers.

Kathy is preceded in death by her mother, Janie Francis Kane/ Holliday; her father, Lester Mason Holliday; her brother, Tony Wayne Holliday, and two sisters, Janice Kay Holliday and Terri Lynn Holliday.

We know that we can’t have you, but we are happy knowing you are with the angels. Goodbye to a wonderful woman and a Beautiful Mother.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

