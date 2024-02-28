Obituary: Judith Walp

Share To Your Social Network

Judith Walp, 93, of New Hampton, MO, passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at a nursing home in Bethany, MO.

She was born on March 9, 1930, on the farm where she grew up, north of New Hampton, to Edgar and Ruth (Everly) Carter.

After her parents passed away, she moved back to her birthplace and remained there until recently. She was baptized at an early age and became a member of the New Hampton United Methodist Church.

She married Bert Eugene Walp on June 20, 1968, in Kansas City, MO.

Judith lived and worked in Kansas City and later moved to the farm next to her paternal grandparents, near her birth home. She cared for many children through the years and enjoyed seeing those children with her own. In recent years, she greatly enjoyed her trips to Kentucky to see her great-grandchildren and Thanksgiving trips to Quincy, IL, with family. She enjoyed “Seek and Finds” and loved reading romance novels. She cut out many double-knit blocks for blankets that she and Dorothea made and donated. She always had a smile and will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, Charles Adam (Marcell) Carter; and a son-in-law, Gary Atwood.

Judith is survived by her five children, Donald Walp of Kansas City, MO, Douglas Walp of Florida, James Walp of Idaho, Janis Atwood of Campbellsville, KY, and Dorothea Walp of New Hampton, MO; grandchildren, Rhyan (Marsha) Atwood of Campbellsville, KY, Lindsey (Travis) Begley of Campbellsville, KY, James (Lizzy) Walp of Caldwell, ID, Tyler Walp of Boise, ID, Rachal Walp of Texas, and Toni (Shane) Guinnip of Booneville, MO; great-grandchildren, Anna Kate Atwood, Hunter Begley, Maddox Atwood, Wyatt Begley, and Abigail Walp; and her nephews, Lonnie Carter, Larry Carter, and David Carter.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Foster Cemetery and/or the donor’s choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

