Obituary: Judith Ann Foley

Judith Ann Foley, aged 68, of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Missouri.

Judy was born to Noah Samuel and Naomi Lee (Gregg) Estes on July 25, 1955, in Carrollton, Missouri. A Braymer High School alumna, she was an active member of the Braymer Baptist Church. On July 14, 1972, she married Donny Gene Foley at the same church. Judith’s career spanned various roles, including Certified Medication Technician (CMT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), with positions at Golden Age Nursing Home among other places. She also contributed to Magna Seating in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. An avid bowler, Judy cherished the camaraderie with her friends. Her extensive collection of over 1,500 movies highlighted her passion for film. Above all, her family brought her the greatest joy, especially her role as a grandmother.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandy Jo Clark and her husband, Jeff, of Cumby, Texas; her son, James “Boone” Foley and his wife, Vicki, of Braymer, Missouri; grandchildren Deanna Foley of Denver, Colorado; Jaymie Foley of Braymer, Missouri; Michael Clark and his wife, Kayla, of Rayville, Missouri; Shannon Waterman and her husband, Cody, of Greenville, Texas; Tiffany Vasquez and her husband, Julio, of Dallas, Texas; Kelsie Guinn and her husband, Joe, of Wichita, Kansas; and Christian Wells and his husband, Andrew, of Kearney, Missouri; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers Noah Estes and his wife, Stephanie, of Richmond, Missouri, and Rodney Estes of Richmond, Missouri; sisters Valerie (Estes) Macdonald of Richmond, Missouri, and Virginia Craven and her husband, Kirk, of Hardin, Missouri; along with several nieces and nephews.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Raymond Marquise Fuller; her husband, Donny; a granddaughter, Danielle Clark; and a brother, Dee Estes.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home in Braymer, Missouri, on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at noon. A visitation is scheduled at the same location on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., one hour before the service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions are welcome at Braymer Baptist Church, Braymer, Missouri, and can be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

