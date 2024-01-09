Obituary: Joseph Keith “Joe” Read

Joseph Keith “Joe” Read, 61, of Pattonsburg, MO, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at his home.

He was born on February 14, 1962, in Bethany, Missouri, the son of James Elmer and Nina Jean (Salmon) Read.

Joe was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed panning for gold, and working on and refurbishing his 1979 Chevy pick-up.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Joe is survived by his siblings, Jeri (John) Turpin, Osage Beach, MO, Jeanie (Kevin) Dudley, Cross Plains, TN, Jan (Rex) Hagler, Coffey, MO, Janie Travis, Pattonsburg, MO, Jimmy Read, Pueblo, CO, and Jeff Read, Coffey, MO as well as numerous nieces and nephews that he dearly loved.

Joe has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Pattonsburg, MO.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life where friends are welcome at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, at Joe’s home in Old Town Pattonsburg, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Coffey Cemetery in Coffey, MO.