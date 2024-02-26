Obituary: Johnny Dale Rainey

Share To Your Social Network

Johnny Dale Rainey – age 72, lifelong resident of Jamesport, MO passed away Thursday evening, February 22, 2024, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, Missouri.

Johnny was born on July 16, 1951, the son of Leonard H. and Esther L. (Kearns) Rainey in Jamesport, MO. He was a 1970 graduate of Tri-County High School in Jamesport. Johnny was a lifelong farmer. After graduating from high school he stayed on the family farm milking cows and raising hogs and crops. Beginning in 1986 to the present, he was a salesman for Moorman Feed. Johnny also worked at Walmart in Chillicothe for a few years doing nighttime custodial work. In the early 1990’s Johnny also worked for Landmark Manufacturing in Gallatin. After the death of his father, he began driving the Amish around; it was something he enjoyed doing. Johnny loved wildlife, sitting back, and listening to conversations. He had a particular fondness for 1968 Dodge Chargers and music. He loved his grandchildren dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. Johnny will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Bill McKee, and niece, Tiffany McKee. He is survived by his children, Amy (David) Kurtz of Trenton, MO, Jay Rainey of Altamont, and David Rainey of Jamesport; brothers, LG (Linda) Rainey of Rushville, MO, Homer (LuAnn) Rainey of Chillicothe; sisters, Doris (Terry) Diggs of Skidmore, MO, Marjorie McKee of Strafford, MO; grandchildren, Chris Rainey, Carissa Manning, Sierria Jones, Justin and Jeffrey Rainey, Kristin, AJ, Blake Rainey, and Cash Rainey; great-grandchildren, Arieonna and Hazel Rainey, Tavion, Jade, Memphis and Archer Lee, Aaliyah, Hayleigh, Izabella, and Krayton Jones, Braylan Rainey, Kazden Rainey, Zoey and Spencer Hamilton, and Gia Rainey. Nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Jamesport Fire Department in the care of the funeral home. A service celebrating Johnny’s life will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, February 28th, 2024, at the Spillman Center in Jamesport. The family will gather with friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, on Tuesday, the evening prior, also at the Spillman Center. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Jamesport. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.

