Obituary: John Poulson

Breckenridge resident John Poulson died December 16th at the Golden Age Nursing Home of Braymer. He was 93.

A cremation was held. No service is scheduled at this time. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Rose Hill Cemetery of Breckenridge.

John Poulson served on the Breckenridge School Board, Township Board, and Coop Board.

Survivors in the area include his wife Wanda of the home as well as daughters Karen Dunn of Braymer and Kim Dolan of Breckenridge.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rose Hill Cemetery in the care of the Lindley Funeral Home of Chillicothe.