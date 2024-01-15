Obituary: John “Johnnie” William Thomas

John “Johnnie” William Thomas – age 81 of Gallatin, MO, passed away Saturday night, January 13, 2024, at the Thomas Farm where he grew up in Gallatin.

John was born on July 1, 1942, the son of Charles Chester and Mildred (Loraine) Thomas in St. Joseph, MO. At 2 years of age, his mother passed away, and he gained a stepmother, Cynthia A. Hill. John was a lifelong Gallatin resident and a 1961 graduate of Gallatin High School. He was a longtime member of the Gallatin First Baptist Church. On October 20, 1962, he married Constance Louise Pierce at the Gallatin Methodist Church. After Connie passed away in 2006, he married Shirley Fetters.

John worked at Ford Motor Company, managed Hales Grocery Store, owned the Gallatin locker, and managed Places, which later became Pamida and Shopko. He was most passionate about being an EMT, paramedic, and volunteer firefighter. He served the Community Ambulance District of Daviess County for 13 years and the Gallatin Fire Protection District. John helped lobby a bill requiring two attendants on an ambulance. In addition to his extensive community service, he served two terms as Mayor of Gallatin. He was a class clown, always a jokester, and best known for his “Johnisms”.

John was a musician and loved singing, often making up his own words and singing to his dog, Luci. He was willing to do anything for anyone, often providing a home for kids without one; he had several “bonus children”. John will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother; wives, Connie and Shirley Fetters; siblings, Charles “Chuck” Thomas Jr., Patricia, and Jim Pierce. He is survived by his children, Chris Thomas (Debbie) of Gallatin, MO, Mike Thomas (Donna) of Cameron, MO, and Lori Kloepping (Eric) of Gallatin, MO; nine grandchildren; great-grandchildren; Shirley’s children and their families; sister-in-law, Angie Thomas of Kansas City, MO; nephews, Paul Pierce (Terry), Ed Thomas, Charles Chester Thomas III, Nick Thomas; niece, Susie Walker (Randy) of Stewartsville, MO; other extended family members, and his beloved dog, Luci.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Gallatin Fire Protection District in care of the funeral home. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.

At John’s request, no services will be held. Burial will occur at a later date at Lile Cemetery, Gallatin. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.