Obituary: John Arthur Scott

John Arthur Scott, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died on February 17, 2024 at the age of 85 at his home in North Port, FL.

John was born April 16, 1938, in Des Moines, Iowa to John Albert and Guinevere “Gwen” Cecil (Robbins) Scott.

He grew up in Des Moines, Iowa where he met his wife, LaVoy “May” Kost. They were married March 17, 1956 and had 5 children together.

While serving in the Iowa Army National Guard for eight years, following his father’s footsteps, he was building his career as an electrician. John worked as an electrician until 1968, when the family moved to rural Muscatine County. That led to the next adventure of farming in Mercer, MO, including row crops, milking cows, raising veal calves and hogs. All four of his children graduated from Mercer High School.

Due to health issues, they sold the farm in 1977. In 1981 he and May moved to Trenton, MO where Scotty’s Electric Incorporated was formed. The business was sold when it was decided it was time for retirement in December of 1994. It was at that time that John and May started full-time RV’ing, which they continued to enjoy until 2011 when they settled in Texas. Six years later, they moved to North Port, FL.

John was active in the Masonic Lodge which he joined in 1967 and continued until he received his 50-year certificate in 2017 in Englewood, FL. During this time, he served as an officer in the Roosevelt Lodge No. 626 in Davenport, IA and served two years as Master of Hiram Abiff Lodge No. 183 in Lineville, IA.

His hobbies include hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, shuffleboard and visiting the occasional casino where he enjoyed playing blackjack.

He is survived by his wife, May Scott; four children, LaVina Kay Pearson (Keith) of Taylor Ridge, IL; Radina Kim Rice of Sarasota FL; Daniel Paul Scott (Shelbey) of St. Joseph, MO and Matthew James Scott (Zina) of North Port FL, seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one sibling, Victoria.

John is proceeded in death by his parents, daughter Vanessa Lea Scott, grandson, Shannon Scott Robinson and five siblings.

Graveside Services and Burial with Military Rites will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 4 in Clio Cemetery, Clio Iowa under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clio Cemetery in memory of John in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

