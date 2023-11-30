Obituary: John Alfred Emberton

John Emberton, a 76 year old Trenton resident, passed away at 3:43 p.m., Wednesday November 29, 2023 at Pearls II Eden for Elders in Princeton, MO.

He is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. A celebration will be held at a later date.

John Alfred Emberton was born December 19, 1946 in Kansas City, KS, to John Alfred Sr. and Ruth (Whitesell) Emberton. He graduated Eldorado Springs High School. On May 16, 1967 he was united in marriage to Jeannie Marrs in Miami, OK. John worked with many construction companies. He loved fishing and would often go to Waverly to fish in the Missouri River. He hand crafted knives for a hobby and was a lover of home grown veggies. John loved to share stories and his vast knowledge of many subjects involving fur, fish and game. John believed in a man’s word meaning everything. He loved watching old westerns and anything with Gary Cooper. His love for his family was beyond measure.

Surviving relatives include his wife Jeannie of the home, daughters Peggy Cameron and husband Bill of Chillicothe, MO, Meryl Sumeners and husband Ronnie of Harris, and Jeri Saul and husband Jeff of Trenton, a brother John Anthony Emberton of Kansas City, MO, a half-brother James Emberton of Independence, MO, grandchildren; Allen Saul and wife Kendra, Carie Williams and husband CJ, and Abby Etter and husband Tyler, and ten great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a grandson Travis Swank.

I Be Waiting on the Far Banks of Jordan.