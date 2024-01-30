Obituary: John Alexander Duncan

Share To Your Social Network

John Alexander Duncan, age 71, a resident of Ludlow, Missouri, passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024, at St. Luke’s Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

John was born to Charles E. and Alice (Kober) Duncan on March 4, 1952, in Midway, Missouri. He attended Southwest School in Ludlow, Missouri. On January 3, 1996, he married Bertha Faye Thomas, who preceded him in death on January 16, 2002. John worked as a farmhand for the Jones family from the age of 14 until he was nearly 60 years old. He enjoyed “junking,” stripping copper, and driving around the countryside, admiring the farmland.

Survivors include one sister, Victoria Harris of Lansing, Kansas, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bertha; and two brothers, Charles D. and Robert F. Duncan.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Related