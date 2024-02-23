Obituary: Joan Ely

Share To Your Social Network

Joan Ely, 83, of Gilman City, MO, passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at a hospital in Bethany, MO.

She was born on July 16, 1940, the daughter of Herbert and Irma (Johnson) Pinkerton.

On May 31, 1964, she married James R. “Jim” Ely in Bethany, Missouri. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2013.

Joan was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed gardening, crafts, riding horses, reading, and attending church in her younger years.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; her son, Terry Ely; her brothers, Donald, Delbert, Charles, and Clarence Pinkerton; and a sister, Mary Lou Wait.

Joan is survived by her children, Ray (Dawn) Ely of Bethany, MO, Tammy (Joe) Kohler of Mt. Ayr, IA, and Rebecca (Cheyenne) Clutter of Gilman City, MO; grandchildren, Dustin, Sonya, Jessarae, Clara, Cadi, Anastasia, and Talla; a sister, Eileen Runyan of Des Moines, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27, at Hobbs Cemetery in Eagleville, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. There is no scheduled visitation. Memorials may be made to the Joan Ely Memorial Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

