Obituary: Jimmy Michael Knowles

Jimmy Knowles, age 72, of Unionville, MO passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on January 12, 2023.

Jim was born on February 24, 1950, in Putnam County, MO the son of Jimmy Lee and Dorothy Vera (Lawson) Knowles. He attended local schools graduating from Putnam County High School with the class of 1968.

Jim was united in marriage to Jean Anne (Rollins) on Jan 25, 1973. She preceded him in death on Nov 12, 2001. Following high school, he worked for George Choate at the Unionville Republican newspaper. Jim had a love for automobiles; racing cars and his friends gave him the nickname, “slide the corner Knowles” and “Hemi-Knowles.” Jim worked on and sold cars for Davis Chevrolet, Rennells Auto, and MJ Auto in Unionville. Jim and Jean Anne also owned Impression Printing in Unionville until their retirement. In his retirement years, he could be found helping his sons out doing body work at Unique Autobody or driving around town visiting friends and feeding stray cats and dogs which he loved. Jim was a long-time member of the 1st Assembly of God church in Unionville.

Jim is survived by his children: Glennie (Vicki) Knowles, Cameron Knowles of Unionville, MO, and Andrea (Greg) Dalrymple of Trenton, MO his granddaughters, Aubree and Lillee, his sisters Sandra (Irvin) Flynn and Sharon Foster both of Kirksville, MO, and brother-in-law James Rollins and sisters-in-law Vicki Rollins and Lisa (Buchi) Wojcik along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law Junior and Marjorie Rollins, his wife Jean Anne Knowles, several sisters and brothers-in-law, and his niece.

Cremation has been accorded. Memorials can be given to the family’s choice.

