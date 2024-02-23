Obituary: Jerry Lynn Page

Share To Your Social Network

Jerry Lynn Page, 76, of Jamesport, MO, passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

He was born on April 30, 1947, in Chillicothe, MO, to Wilfred and Kathryn (Waterbury) Page.

On September 1, 1964, he married Joyce Ballard in Carlo, MO.

Jerry was employed at Trenton Foods for 45 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, mowing the yard, and feeding his birds and squirrels. Most of all, he loved family gatherings, fish fries, watching his grandchildren play sports, and the annual family golf cart ride. He was affectionately known by many around town as “Pa” and will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Randy Joe.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Joyce, of the home; children, Rick and Shelley Page, Rob and Teresa Page, Jenny and Heath Cook, and Russell and Amie Page, all of Jamesport; grandchildren, Ryan and Kristin Rosenbaum, Robert and Shyanne Rosenbaum, Ryan Page, Taylor and Dekota Jarman, Jake and Rachael Cook, Dillon and Megan Cook, Lance Cook, Rikki Cook, Garret and Kaylea Page, Maddie Page; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Larry Page.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27, at Roberson Funeral Home in Jamesport, MO. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Jamesport, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Kickin’ Cancer With Kindness in care of Roberson Funeral Home, 503 S. Broadway, Jamesport, MO 64648.

