Obituary: Jerry Lee Stallsworth

Jerry Lee Stallsworth, a former lifelong resident of Cainsville and resident of Bethany, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. He was born in Cainsville, Missouri on June 27, 1943, to the late Walter Lee Stallsworth and Vivian Irene (Tiny Zimmerman) Stallsworth. At the time of his passing, he was 80 years and 1 day old.

On November 9, 1969, Jerry married the late Alice McKinney, and they were blessed with two daughters, Wendy Morales and Amy Stallsworth. Although he desired sons, Jerry found joy in sharing his passions with his daughters, as Amy became an avid fisherman and Wendy accompanied him on coon and turkey hunting trips.

Jerry and Alice raised sheep, and Jerry traveled extensively throughout southern Iowa and northern Missouri as the sole sheep shearer in the region. He also purchased wool from local farmers. Alongside Alice and his parents, Jerry operated a successful hay-hauling business for many years. Jerry was an enthusiastic hunter, trapper, and fisherman. He and his brother Walt loved to fish even in heavy rain, believing that the fish would be biting under such conditions. Many memorable fish fries were enjoyed from their rain-soaked adventures.

Jerry briefly engaged in purchasing furs from other hunters and trappers in the area. He took pleasure in participating in water races and treeing coons with his numerous coon dogs, often traveling with his family throughout southern Iowa and northern Missouri. He won several trophies for his skills and had the opportunity to attend a recent event hosted by his cousin Tracy McLain, an experience he cherished.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, parents, grandparents, three brothers-in-law, and two sisters-in-law. He is survived by his daughters, Wendy Morales and Amy Stallsworth of Bethany, his granddaughter Alyson Morales and her fiancé Garret Shipley, and his great-granddaughter Delilah Alice Rose Shipley, all residing in Bethany. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Margaret Kaneer, Aunt Shirley Estes, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many cherished friends.

Jerry’s cremation has been handled under the guidance of Bethany Memorial Chapel.

