Obituary: Jerry Dean Urick

Jerry Urick, a 5 7 year old former Trenton resident, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2023 near Butler, MO due to an automobile accident.

Jerry Dean Urick was born June 1, 1966 to Manuel Eugene and Janice (Cox) Urick. He grew up near Jamesport and attended Trenton schools. On January 20, 2004 he was united in marriage to Tina Coffman.

He is survived by his wife Tina of Trenton, step sons Caleb and Russell Hudson, and friends as close as family Tristan and Breanna Vencill. He was preceded in death by his parents.

No funeral service has been announced at this time.