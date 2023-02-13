Obituary: Janice Taylor Miller

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Janice Taylor Miller age 79 passed away at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, with her daughter by her side.

Her parents were Thomas and Gladys (Bell) Taylor of Trenton. She was married to Harry “Buddy” Miller who preceded her in death in 1988. Janice graduated from Trenton High School with the class of 1961. She worked as a C.N.A. at Eastview Manor and as a residential life staff member at N.C.M.C. in Trenton. She loved riding horses watching flowers bloom, embroidering, and watching old westerns.

Surviving relatives include her daughter Stephanie Miller of Trenton, grandchildren Ivy Marie Rottman and her significant other Troy Hanes, Zane Wolf Rottman, great-grandchildren Lukas Ray Gene Hanes and Elliana Marie Hanes of Trenton, and a brother Bobby Taylor and wife Ruth of Laredo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Russell, Garald, George, Ivan, and Raymond Taylor, and a sister Betty Taul.

She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home, with a private memorial inurnment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton at a later date. Memorial donations are suggested to the funeral expenses and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

