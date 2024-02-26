Obituary: Janet Lynn Teel

Share To Your Social Network

Janet Lynn Teel, 71, of Pattonsburg, MO, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at a nursing home in Stanberry, MO.

She was born on October 5, 1952, in Bethany, MO, the youngest of four children to Donald Marion and Gwynetha (Howard) Teel. Janet was the only one among her siblings born in a hospital. She spent 68 years on the family farm, which she always considered home. On September 28, 1975, she was baptized at the Pattonsburg Baptist Church. After graduating from Pattonsburg High School on May 13, 1970, she continued to live with her mother and worked on the family farm, especially after her father’s passing in 1973. Before starting her career in healthcare, she worked at a local cap factory. Janet dedicated 20 years to working as a CNA and CMT in Albany and Bethany, MO. She had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews, as long as they were well-behaved.

In her leisure time, Janet enjoyed reading romance novels and watching soap operas with her mother. She loved Eddie Rabbit’s music and took great joy in caring for the cats and kittens on the farm.

Janet retired from healthcare in 2017. By 2021, she was no longer able to live independently and left the farm, her lifelong home.

Her father, Donald M. Teel; mother, Gwynetha Teel; uncle, Junior Howard; sister-in-law, Nancy Teel; sister, JoAnn (Teel) Anderson; and brother-in-law, David Gates, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her brother, Darrell (Patsy) Teel; sister, Donna (Teel) Gates; nieces and nephews, Kenny (Judy) Smith, Darrell (Lisa) Teel, Brian Teel, Stephanie (Chris) Fore, Jason (Mary Ann) Teel, Dana (Jason) Bertothy, Eric (Jovita) Anders, Donald Gates; great-nieces and nephews, Jeremy (Sheri) Smith, Jacob (Betty) Smith, Taylor (Brett) Hangley, Jennifer Teel, Remington (Abby) Wade, Calvin (Morgan) Teel, Tanner Teel, Brynn Teel, Cash Teel, Krystyna (Dustin) Sperry, Tyler Fore, Taylen Fore, Joel (Hanah) Teel, Jared Teel, Caleb Teel, Cooper Teel, Shayna (Adam) Cartwright, Trent (Kyli) Bertothy, Alayna (Spencer) Dunlap, Tiffany (Jimmy) Seger, Jordon (Stephen) Crain, Alberto (Monica) Rodriguez, Cruz (Alica) Rodriguez, Essai Rodriguez, Ericka Anderson, and Kamillia Anderson; along with 63 great-great nieces and nephews.

“Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.” – Matthew 25:40. This verse serves as an encouragement for caregivers.

Janet has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Inurnment will follow in McFall Cemetery, McFall, MO. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to McFall Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

