Obituary: James Lee Porter

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of James Lee Porter of Summerville, SC, on February 10, 2024, at the age of 75 years.

James Lee Porter was born on June 4, 1948, in Princeton, Missouri.

He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Ruth M. Porter; his children: Melinda (Kevin) Branham, Marcus Porter, and Lindsey (Jason) Monroe; grandchildren: Aaron (Samantha) Porter, Austin Branham, Raquel Porter, and Tanner Cronk; great-grandchild: Aaron Michael Porter II; brothers, Greg (Cheryl) Porter, Gary (Lori) Porter; sister, Karla (Danny) Hill; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Leon Dale Porter of Lineville, IA; and his loving wife of 49 years, Marjorie D. Porter of Summerville, SC.

James, better known as “Pa” around the house, was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many, especially those who came in contact with Margie, as she never met a stranger. James grew up in the small farming town of Lineville, IA, where he learned how to work a living farm before attending the College of Automation in Des Moines, IA until he was drafted into the Army. In the Army, he was an infantryman in Vietnam, serving from 1969 to 1971, spending well over a year overseas defending our country; not exactly the life for such a peaceful man. After the war, his life began again by attending Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, earning an Associate’s Degree. He dedicated his career outside of the military as a computer programmer for companies such as Lockheed Martin at NASA Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, FL, followed by MeadWestvaco in Charleston, SC. He was that IT guy before IT was the expanding field it is today.

He was a true, honest, hard-working family man who was quirky, quiet, and passionate about the safety and well-being of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He could rearrange the lyrics to any fable and children’s songs without skipping the beat and keep the story or song going beyond its original ending. Loved baseball, especially attending games. Let’s Go Dogs!

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 24, at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Lineville, IA. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

