Obituary: James Edward Riley

Share To Your Social Network

James Edward Riley passed from this life to the next on February 22, 2024 after a short battle with a brain tumor.

James (Ed) was born in Eugene, OR on January 19, 1950 to Martha May and James Edward Riley, Sr. James married the love of his life, Frances (Fran) Garrett on May 21, 1970 in Whitebird, ID after joining the US Army. The couple was stationed in Bitburg Germany where eldest son, Colby, was born in June of 1971. The couple welcomed Angel in August of 1972 and Jeremy in August of 1975. After being discharged from the Army, James moved his family to The Dalles, OR where he worked for Martin Marietta Aluminum Plant.

James is preceded in death by his wife, Fran Riley, sister, Martha (Mae) Hartzel, and parents Martha and James Riley. He is survived by his children Colby (Erika), Angel, and Jeremy (Kindra) as well as his grandchildren David and Avonlea. James is also survived by his brothers Alan and Thom Riley.

James was a faithful Christian who was involved in many ministries at his church. He attended Apostolic Worship Center (formerly Neighborhood Church) in Gresham, OR for many years and most recently was attending Landmark Pentecostal Church in Kirksville, MO.

James loved God and his family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A Memorial service for James will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Landmark Pentecostal Church in Kirksville, Missouri

Related