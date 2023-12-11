Obituary: James Edward Hamilton

James Edward Hamilton, 87, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, passed away peacefully at 12:35 a.m. on December 10, 2023.

His body will be cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home in Trenton, Missouri. Currently, no services are planned.

Hamilton was a well-known figure in the Trenton area, having pursued various careers throughout his life. His professional journey included roles as a Rock Island Railroad employee, a worker at Modine Industries, an employee at Trenton Food (now ConAgra Foods), and a farmer in the Rural Dale community for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret, and his only living daughter, Nancy Jones of Chillicothe, Missouri. Also mourning his loss are his sister, Patricia Hamilton of Chillicothe, Missouri; his brother, William Hamilton of Walnut Creek, California; his granddaughter, Samantha Jones; his great-grandson, Kayden Jones; and numerous nieces, cousins, and nephews.

Hamilton was preceded in death by his parents, William Harold Hamilton and Lucille Hamilton, and three daughters, Gail Hamilton, Barbara Hamilton, and Jennifer Hamilton.