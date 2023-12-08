Obituary: Jack Foster

Jack Foster, a 78-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at his residence near Spickard, MO.

He is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton.

Jack Riley Foster was born June 7, 1945, in Davenport, IA, to Ira and Marion (Quigley) Foster. He graduated from Davenport West high School. Jack worked at the John Deer Plow & Planter Works in Moline, Illinois from 1964 until retiring in 2000. He was married to the love of his life Patricia Brunt on January 11, 1964. She preceded him in death December 23, 2000. He was a devout Christian and loved dancing.

Surviving relatives include his sons Kevin Foster and wife Linda of Middleville, MI, Dan Foster of Trenton, Carl Foster and wife Jill of Davenport, IA, and Rickey Foster and wife Heather of Trenton, sisters Sue Hernandez of Davenport, IA and Neva True and husband Tom of Stockton, IA, eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a brother Carl Foster.