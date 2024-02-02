Obituary: Hazel Lorene “Aunt Red” Taylor

Share To Your Social Network

Hazel Lorene “Aunt Red” Taylor, age 93, passed away on January 30, 2024, at Crestview Nursing Home in Bethany, Missouri.

Born on October 6, 1930, in Caldwell County, Missouri, she was the daughter of Amos Troy and Alma Faye (Hall) Holley. On July 7, 1956, in Winston, Missouri, she married Donald J. Taylor, who preceded her in death on March 23, 1982.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; one infant sister, Evelyn Romaine Holley; and sisters Rosa Pauline Stevenson and Betty Louise Souders.

Left to mourn her passing is one sister, Faye Donna Elder, of Bethany, Missouri, and many dearly loved nieces and nephews.

Aunt Red, as she was affectionately known, spent her entire life caring for others. She was baptized at a young age at Cowgill Baptist Church in Cowgill, Missouri. Although she had no children of her own, she devoted her time to caring for her sisters’ children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as though they were her own. She took great pride in each of them and was delighted when they visited, bringing photos for her to display in her home. She enjoyed family get-togethers and reunions and loved attending social activities and dances, particularly when her “kids” were involved. She continued to show compassion for others during her eleven years of employment at Crestview Nursing Home. Even in her final days, she was more concerned about the well-being of others than her own suffering.

Hazel Lorene Taylor has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home. A celebration of life and inurnment at Harlan Cemetery in Turney, MO, will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Harrison County Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

