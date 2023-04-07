Obituary: Gloria Janet Rhoads

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Gloria Rhoads, 90, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. She had been a resident there for a brief time.

Gloria Janet (Mills) Rhoads was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on April 28, 1932, the daughter of Orion and Hazel (Gaddis) Mills. Gloria was born with her twin sister, Glenda. Gloria spent her younger years in Idaho and the family moved back to Putnam County in 1941. She graduated from Unionville High School in 1950. She and Glenda then moved to Idaho where they received their LPN education and training. Gloria moved back to Missouri and married R. D. Rhoads on August 28, 1954. Three sons were born to this union, Dannie, Dennis, and David. The couple later divorced. Gloria worked at Ellis Fischel Hospital in Columbia and then at the Monroe Hospital and the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville. She then worked at KOH and Grim Smith hospitals in Kirksville. She worked briefly in the clinic of Dr. English in Kirksville before retiring from Grim Smith Hospital. Gloria moved back to the family farm south of Lemons where she and Glenda made their home for many years.

Gloria was a kind and friendly person who had a wonderful temperament to be a caring nurse. She liked to crochet and keep up with friends through telephone conversations. She was a World War II enthusiast and liked to travel in her younger years. Gloria attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church when she was able.

Gloria is survived by two sons, Dannie (Sherry) Rhoads of Kirksville, Missouri, and Dennis (Jerri) Rhoads of Sheridan, Illinois. She is also survived by four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. A niece, Arletha Flood of Manteca, California, survives as well as many cousins.

Gloria was preceded in death by a son, David, who died in infancy; two sisters, Patty Twitchell and twin sister Glenda Mills; a brother, Quentin Ables; and a nephew-in-law, Richard Flood.

Gloria requested cremation. Private graveside services will be held at a late date. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Northeast Missouri or the Dickson Cemetery and may be entrusted to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.

