Obituary: Glen Keith Smith

Glen Keith Smith, 93, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Born in Greencastle, Missouri, on November 4, 1930, Glen was the youngest of six children to Edgar and Verda (Jackson) Smith. He attended school in Unionville and worked on local farms during his early years. In 1952, Glen enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving until 1954. Upon his return to Unionville, he joined the Missouri State Highway Department.

In 1954, Glen married Donna Peek, with whom he had two children, Steve and Cheryl. The family relocated to Orange, California, in 1959, where Glen embarked on a career as a tile mason, later entering into business with his son, Steve, until his retirement in the early 1990s. After Donna’s passing in 1998, Glen returned to Unionville in 2005, where he married Mary Roof. They resided just outside Unionville until Mary’s passing in 2010. Glen lived in Unionville for the remainder of his life, entering the Putnam County Care Center in fall 2021.

Glen’s life was marked by a deep devotion to family and a passion for collecting antiques, John Wayne memorabilia, and Keen Kutter Tools. Remembered as a loving family man and a kind-hearted individual, his legacy is carried on by his extensive family and friends.

Survivors include sisters-in-law Bea Peek and Phyllis Peek; children Cheryl (Bill) Sherry and Lori Smith; grandchildren Adria Smith, Jesslyn (Cody) Ray, Leah (Korey) Smith, and Mikki (Omar) Zabalawi; great-grandchildren Ryan, Baylee, Dylan, Hailey, Devin, Noah, Jorian, Tatum, Evalie, Zander, and Zara; and great-great-grandchildren Cooper and Margaret. Glen also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, stepchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Verda Smith; brothers Howard, Bob, Ralph, and Billy Don Duffy; sisters Geraldine Norton and Greta Duffy St. Clair; his wife of 44 years, Donna Smith; his son Steve Smith; and his second wife, Mary Roof Smith.

A Celebration of Life for Glen will be held on July 8, 2024, with arrangements by Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home.

