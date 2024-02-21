Obituary: Geraldine Irene Webb

Share To Your Social Network

Geraldine Irene Webb, aged 60, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at her residence.

Geraldine was born to Gerald and Catherine (Westmyer) Smart on November 19, 1963, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She married Jesse Ray Webb on February 3, 1981, in Carson City, Nevada. He survives at the home. Geraldine worked as a prison guard at Chillicothe Correctional Center and Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri, for over 10 years.

Geraldine is survived by one daughter, Sarah Webb of Kansas City, Missouri; five grandchildren, Lucas, Tyler, Torie, Remington, and Cadence; and one sister, Carol Smart of Brookfield, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Jennifer Webb, and two brothers, Pat and John Smart.

Cremation has taken place. No services are scheduled at this time.

