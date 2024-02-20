Obituary: Gary Troxel

Share To Your Social Network

Gary Troxel, 85, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, died Saturday, February 17, 2024, at his residence.

His body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. No services are planned at this time.

Mr. Troxel was born on May 14, 1938, near Jameson, Missouri, the son of Hugh Franklin and Mary Bernice Stretch Troxel. He had been employed on the railroad as a brakeman and conductor.

His survivors include one daughter, Rhonda Troxel and her husband, Dale, Trenton, Missouri; four sons, Matt Troxel and his wife, Kim, Trenton, Missouri, Cody Troxel, Trenton, Missouri, Larry Troxel, Trenton, Missouri, and Norman Troxel, Kansas City, Missouri; ten grandchildren, including Jessica Rutherford, and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions in place of flowers may be made to Old Scotland Cemetery of Jameson.

