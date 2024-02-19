Obituary: Gabriel (Gabe) Luis Barron

Share To Your Social Network

Gabriel (Gabe) Luis Barron of Trenton, Missouri, passed away on February 14, 2024. Gabe was born on August 3, 1966, to Jose Severino Sanchez Barron Sr. and Nancy Jean Grose in Chicago, Illinois. He lived in Chicago until the family relocated to Trenton and established new family roots. After graduating from Trenton High School in 1984, he pursued further studies and played football in Boonville, Missouri.

Gabe worked at Trenton Foods for over 20 years. During his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with friends playing hacky sack, assisting people in the community, making people laugh, and spending time with his two daughters, Hannah and Kristen, who were born in 1991 and 1994, respectively.

Gabe was renowned for his kindness, humor, and easygoing temperament. He never treated anyone like a stranger and was always ready to lend a hand. His legacy of generosity continued after his passing through the donation of his organs and tissues, offering hope to others.

Gabe is preceded in death by his mother Nancy, nephew Jose Sanchez Barron IV, and great-niece Saylor West. He is survived by his father Jose Sr., daughters Hannah Barron (and grandson Waylon) of Lee’s Summit and Kristen Barron (and granddaughter Mia) of Trenton, brothers Jose Jr. (Dena) and John (Jodi) of Trenton, sister Linda Barron of Trenton, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be held at the First Christian Church (1700 Princeton Rd) in Trenton on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow immediately at the Trenton Elks Lodge #801 (1012 Tinsman Ave). A private family burial will take place at a later date. Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gabe Barron Memorial Fund to assist his daughters with funeral expenses. A donation basket will be available at the Celebration of Life for those wishing to contribute. Friends and family are also welcome to bring a dish to the Celebration of Life.

Related