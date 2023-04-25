Obituary: Fredrick William “Bill” Kelley

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mr. Fredrick William “Bill” Kelley, 61, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 3:44 P.M., Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his residence.

His body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Mr. Kelley was born June 21, 1961, in Unionville, Missouri the son of Charles B. and Patricia A. Sheeley Kelley. He was raised in Unionville, Missouri, and graduated from Putnam County High School in Unionville in 1980. He went on to work at Dickerson’s Tire Shop changing tires.

He married Tammy Sue (Stevens) in 1981 in Unionville, Missouri. They moved to Milan, Bill started working at the ConAgra plant. They ended up having four children, Scott Kelley, Stacy Kelley, Aaron Kelley, and Jennifer Kelley. They eventually ended up divorcing. Bill decided to move to Newtown, Missouri, where he started working at Premium Stand Farm. Bill later moved to Trenton, where he met Judy Ann Aderholt and they were married on November 14, 1999, in Trenton, Missouri. Judy had 3 children from her previous marriage, Joshua, Joesph, and Kim. They eventually moved to Trenton, where he later retired from Premium Standard Farms. Bill enjoyed his retirement getting closer to God and singing and playing his guitar for the church. Bill loved spending time with his family and playing with his drones and doing woodwork projects and other hobbies. Bill had been playing his guitar from the age of 6 years old.

His survivors include his four children; Scott Kelley, Stacy Bowers and her husband Mike of Trenton, Missouri, Aaron Kelley, Jennifer Kelley and companion Sarah Sparks of Gallatin, Missouri, three step-children; Joshua Dunbar of Trenton, Missouri, Kim Stevens of Trenton, Missouri and Joesph Dunbar of Trenton, Missouri, one brother Dennis Kelley and wife Rhonda, Springfield, Missouri, and nine grandchildren, nephews Kenneth Kelley and wife Michelle, Paragould, Arkansas, Skyar Kelley and wife Jennifer, Springfield, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Judy Ann Kelley.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

